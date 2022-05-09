National Weather Service to survey storm damage in Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service (NWS) is expected to survey parts of the Upstate and Western North Carolina Monday following severe weather on Friday, May 6.

Friday’s storm set off a series of tornado warnings but it has not been confirmed if tornado systems touched the ground. The NWS’ survey will determine if any tornados his the area.

More than 3,000 residents in Western North Carolina and South Carolina were without power due to the storm.

Less than two months ago, Pickens County had major damage from a storm on March 23.

Friday’s storm caused downed trees and powerlines and even damaged a local church.

“We’re intact, we’re safe, no one was here. We’re thankful for that,” said Rev. Richard Waldrip pastor of the church.

The NWS will survey several homes with damage including a home on Houston Mountain Road that was initially missed due to the home being off a private drive.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more from the NWS.

