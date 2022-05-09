Advertisement

SCHP: Crash with overturned car blocking Greenville County road

Crash on Evelyn Drive
Crash on Evelyn Drive(Viewer submitted photo)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash on Evelyn Drive in Greenville County.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. at Evelyn Drive near Wrangler Court, according to troopers.

Injuries were reported however we do not know the extent of those injuries.

The coroner’s office has not been called at this time.

Evelyn Drive is blocked while troopers work to clear the scene.

