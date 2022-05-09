Two dead, suspect in custody after shooting in Hart Co.

HART COUNTY, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Hart County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting on Monday afternoon.

Sheriff Mike Cleveland said two people were shot on Airline Goldmine Road near Rose Acre Farms. The Hart County Coroner’s Office later confirmed that both victims passed away. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other died at the hospital.

According to Cleveland, the shooter is now in custody.

