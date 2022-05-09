Advertisement

Tornado touched down in Swain Co. on Friday, NWS confirms

Tornado (FILE)(WHNS)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SWAIN COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed an EF-1 tornado briefly touched near Bryson City on May 6, 2022.

NWS officials said the tornado touched down at around 5:00 p.m. and damaged three homes in the area. They added that the homes received damage to roofs, siding, doors, windows and trees. One house had a portion of its roof removed by the storm.

According to NWS officials, winds from an EF-1 tornado can reach 86 to 110 MPH.

