Upstate pedestrian dies over a week after being hit by vehicle

By Freeman Stoddard
May. 9, 2022
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that one person passed away following a collision on April 30.

Troopers said the crash happened along Cherokee Avenue at around 8:40 p.m.

According to troopers, a pedestrian was trying to cross the road when they were hit by an oncoming vehicle. Sadly, that pedestrian passed away from their injuries on May 9.

Officials didn’t relaese any other information about the victim. We will update this story as more details become avaliable.

