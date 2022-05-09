Upstate school district launches 3-year-old Pre-K

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In a community where daycares are scarce, Spartanburg School District Three announced they are offering a pre-kindergarten class for 3-year-olds.

The district said it is a gamechanger for the residents around Pacolet Elementary School. Enrollment for 3-year-old pre-K will begin later in May.

The class will hold 15 students.

“This is such an incredible opportunity to begin supporting and educating our children,” said Pacolet Elementary Principal Allison Berry. “Preschool years are critical for a child’s overall development and it is our mission to make it special. Students will build strong foundations for social, emotional, and academic success through a positive learning environment.”

The district said the program was made possible through a grant from the Mary Black Foundation.

