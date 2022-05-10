Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies are responding to a shooting near Gordon Street.

Deputies said they responded to the scene at around 4:20 p.m. Once they arrive, they found a man inside a car suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Unfortunately, that victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Right now, deputies have no information regarding a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

This situation is still developing. We will update this story as we learn more.

