Crash involving horse and buggy kills horse and injures 2 people

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers responded to a crash involving a horse and buggy on May 5, 2022.

Troopers said the crash happened along Hollis Road in Rutherford County at around 5:21 p.m.

According to troopers, the driver of a Fed-Ex truck was traveling along a slight curve when they drove into the back of a horse and buggy. They added that the driver of the Fed-Ex truck supposedly didn’t see the horse and buggy until it was too late to slow down.

Sadly, the horse pulling the buggy died from the impact and two people were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Fed-Ex truck was cited for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Collision.

