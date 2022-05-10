Advertisement

Dispatch: Firefighters responding to child stuck in septic tank

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters are responding to a child stuck in a septic tank in Cherokee County, according to dispatch.

We’re told the child is currently stuck on Bonner Road in Gaffney.

This is all the information we have at this time.

FOX Carolina crews are en route to the scene to learn more.

