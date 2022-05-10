Dispatch: Firefighters responding to child stuck in septic tank

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters are responding to a child stuck in a septic tank in Cherokee County, according to dispatch.

We’re told the child is currently stuck on Bonner Road in Gaffney.

This is all the information we have at this time.

FOX Carolina crews are en route to the scene to learn more.

