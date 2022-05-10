Fire departments responding to fire at Upstate textile plant
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Union County dispatch confirmed that crews are responding to a fire at Standard Textile on Highpoint Drive.
Officials said multiple fire departments are responding to the scene to help. They added that no injuries have been reported so far.
This situation is still developing. We will update this story as we learn more.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.