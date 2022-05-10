Advertisement

Fire departments responding to fire at Upstate textile plant

Fire generic WHNS
Fire generic WHNS(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Union County dispatch confirmed that crews are responding to a fire at Standard Textile on Highpoint Drive.

Officials said multiple fire departments are responding to the scene to help. They added that no injuries have been reported so far.

This situation is still developing. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Simpsonville unveils new Arts Center
Simpsonville unveils new Arts Center
Simpsonville unveils new Arts Center
Simpsonville brings new Arts Center to downtown
Hart County Shooting Update
Hart County shooting update
Fire at BorgWarner plant
One person flown to burn center after cars catch fire at Upstate plant