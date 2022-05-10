Fireworks show returns to City of Greenville this summer

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville announced that a long-standing tradition will return this summer.

Officials said the event, “Fireworks on the Fourth,” will take place on July 4 at Unity Park. They added that it is free to anyone who wants to attend.

The event will go from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and the fireworks will begin at 9:45 p.m.

To learn more about “Fireworks on the Fourth,” you can visit Fireworks on the Fourth

🎆 Fireworks on the fourth return to #GreenvilleSC in a NEW location. 🥳 Join us at Unity Park on Monday, July 4 from 6-10pm.

🎇 Arrive early, bring a blanket and picnic dinner, find a space on the lawn and celebrate our nation's independence.



➡️ https://t.co/i6uqWl2ZO1 pic.twitter.com/agjSOiglhM — City of Greenville (@CityGreenville) May 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.