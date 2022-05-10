Advertisement

Fireworks show returns to City of Greenville this summer

Fireworks on the Fourth
Fireworks on the Fourth(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville announced that a long-standing tradition will return this summer.

Officials said the event, “Fireworks on the Fourth,” will take place on July 4 at Unity Park. They added that it is free to anyone who wants to attend.

The event will go from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and the fireworks will begin at 9:45 p.m.

To learn more about “Fireworks on the Fourth,” you can visit Fireworks on the Fourth

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

City of Greenville bring back 4th of July celebration
Greenville brings back July 4th celebration
City works to solve traffic issue
Upstate city partners with SCDOT to fix traffic issue
Clean up after tornado hits Pickens County
Community working to pick up the pieces after tornado touches down
Two killed during 'targeted hit' in Hart County
Sheriff gives update on deadly double shooting
Swimming safety
Swimming safety