Former Spartanburg County teacher turning 106

Ella Mae Colbert
Ella Mae Colbert(Spartanburg County School District 2)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County School District Two plans to celebrate a beloved figure in the community who turns 106 on Wedesday.

Ella Mae Colbert, a beloved figure in the community and a former Chesnee Elementary School teacher, will turn 106 years old.

The school district will celebrate Mrs. Colbert’s birthday with the students at CES during a special gathering the school in the Chesnee Elementary School Media Center at 10 a.m.

The City of Chesnee plans to give Mrs. Colbert a police escort to her party and to present her with a proclamation making May 11 Ella Mae Colbert Day.

