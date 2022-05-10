Former Spartanburg County teacher turning 106
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County School District Two plans to celebrate a beloved figure in the community who turns 106 on Wedesday.
Ella Mae Colbert, a beloved figure in the community and a former Chesnee Elementary School teacher, will turn 106 years old.
The school district will celebrate Mrs. Colbert’s birthday with the students at CES during a special gathering the school in the Chesnee Elementary School Media Center at 10 a.m.
The City of Chesnee plans to give Mrs. Colbert a police escort to her party and to present her with a proclamation making May 11 Ella Mae Colbert Day.
