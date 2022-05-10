More Sunshine and Warmth On The Way, Late Week Rain

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Mainly clear skies and chilly again overnight, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s, still a few degrees below average for mid-May.

Wednesday remains mostly sunny with another round of highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Thursday will see a bit more in the way of scattered cloud cover as an upper-level low offshore begins to drift closer to the coast. That low will begin to throw some showers and storms at us for Friday as it tracks inland across the Carolinas and Georgia, so we’ll be on the lookout for some soggy conditions to close out the work week. We could see a few thunderstorms as well with this system.

A few leftover showers or storms may linger into Saturday as the low begins to track away to our north, with highs dialing back to the upper 70s. Sunday looks drier overall, but some folks in the mountains could catch a stray shower or thunderstorm that afternoon. Warmer weather will make a quick comeback for the start of next week!

And watch for a total lunar eclipse late Sunday night into early Monday morning with a full super moon! Hopefully the weather cooperates for viewing!

