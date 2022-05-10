NC man pleads guilty to stabbing girlfriend to death in trailer, DA says

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man from Hendersonville pled guilty to second-degree murder after stabbing his girlfriend to death, according to District Attorney R. Andrew Murray.

Court trial documents say on July 10, 2018, deputies were called to conduct a welfare check concerning the defendant’s girlfriend, Laura Cox, by Laura’s neighbor. The neighbor was concerned for Laura’s safety after the defendant, Terry Jason Brank, 29, told the neighbor that Laura was dead inside their shared trailer.

When deputies arrived, Brank walked out of the trailer extremely impaired and immediately blurted out that he had killed Laura, that he was sorry for what he had done, and that he was sorry, according to the documents. Deputies found Laura dead on the floor of a bedroom wrapped up in a sheet. She had been stabbed to death.

We’re told Brank was evaluated and found to have significant mental impairments but ultimately found to be minimally competent to stand trial and participate in his own defense with appointed counsel.

The district attorney said Brank pled guilty to second-degree murder and received an aggravated sentence of 38 years and a maximum of 46 and a half years.

