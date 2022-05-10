NC man sentenced for role in 2021 armed robbery

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams announced that a North Carolina man was recently sentenced for his involvement in an armed robbery incident.

Williams said Brandon Singleton pled guilty to felony Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, felony Breaking and Entering with Intent to Terrorize, felony Possession of Firearm by Felon, misdemeanor Assault on a Female and Discharging a Firearm Indoors to Incite Fear.

“My staff and I are committed to holding accountable those who victimize others and/or unlawfully use or possess firearms,” said Williams. “Thanks to the testimony of the victims and the investigatory work of the Sheriff’s Office, we had the evidence necessary to secure a plea that ensures the public will be protected from this offender.”

Deputies began investigating this incident on August 2, 2021, when they responded to Gillespie Drive in Leicester. The victims told them that two men kicked the door down and robbed them at gunpoint. They added that both men fired their weapons inside the home and even hit one of them with a handgun.

Through their investigation, deputies identified Singleton as one of the suspects.

The judge sentenced Singleton to 4.5 to 6.5 years in North Carolina state prisons. He must also pay restitution to the victims.

