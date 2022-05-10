Advertisement

NCDOT: Tractor trailer versus car crash closes all lanes on I-240 W

Tractor trailer vs car on I-240
Tractor trailer vs car on I-240(Viewer submitted photo)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials are responding to a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car on I-240 near downtown Asheville.

The crash happened just after 12 p.m. on I-240 west near mile marker 4, according to NCDOT Asheville. All lanes are closed at this time.

We’re told traffic will be affected on I-26 east and westbound. The left lanes are closed at Exit 4 A, I-26. Drivers are using the right shoulder to get around the incident.

The Asheville Fire Department is asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

NCDOT says the crash is expected to be cleared by 3 p.m.

