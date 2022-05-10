Nominate a Spartanburg Co. veteran for new ‘Hall of Heroes’

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County is accepting nominations for a new “Hall of Heroes” to honor military veterans who were born, currently live or are buried in the county.

The Hall of Heroes is named after Spartanburg County native PFC Thomas E. Atkins, a World War II soldier and medal of honor recipient. He was recognized for his valor at Villa Verde Trail where, despite severe wounds, he delivered heavy rifle fire against a group of enemy soldiers and forced them to withdraw.

Each year, the county will accept nominations and choose 21 veterans to be inducted into the Hall of Heroes. The first ceremony for the veterans chosen this year will be held on October 13.

To be eligible for the Hall of Heroes, a veteran must:

Have been born, currently live or are buried in Spartanburg County

Have received an honorable discharge

Cannot be eligible for enlistment, re-enlistment or extension of military service

A biography of the veteran and picture must be included in the submission.

To submit a nomination, you can mail it to “Hall of Heroes, 610 Chesnee Hwy, Spartanburg, SC 29303″ or email Director of Veterans’ Affairs, Brent Cobb.

