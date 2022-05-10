Advertisement

One person flown to burn center after cars catch fire at Upstate plant

Fire at BorgWarner plant
Fire at BorgWarner plant(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Seneca Fire Department said one person was injured on Monday when multiple cars at the BorgWarner plant caught on fire.

Firefighters said crews responded to the scene at around 5:30 p.m.

According to firefighters, the fire began with one car but spread to two others. One person was injured during the incident and airlifted to the Augusta Burn Center.

Officials said the cause of the fire is still unknown. However, they are still investigating.

