One person flown to burn center after cars catch fire at Upstate plant

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Seneca Fire Department said one person was injured on Monday when multiple cars at the BorgWarner plant caught on fire.

Firefighters said crews responded to the scene at around 5:30 p.m.

According to firefighters, the fire began with one car but spread to two others. One person was injured during the incident and airlifted to the Augusta Burn Center.

Officials said the cause of the fire is still unknown. However, they are still investigating.

