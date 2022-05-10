Police looking for missing mentally challenged man from Texas visiting Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police need help finding a mentally challenged man from Texas who went missing while visiting Asheville, according to the Asheville Police Department.

Police said Roderick Oneal, 36, of Texas, was reported missing by his mother after he was last seen on Saturday, May 7. Roderick, who is mentally challenged, traveled with his mother from Texas to Asheville to attend a graduation in the area. They were staying in the 500 block of Bulldog Drive, where he was last seen.

Roderick is described as six foot one and 160 pounds with a tattoo on the back of his neck believed to say “Oneal Pride.” He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black wool hat, and blue pants.

We’re told his mother is concerned for Roderick’s welfare since she has not heard from him since Saturday. She says he does no have a phone, identification, money, nor resources to take care of himself. She also says because of his mental health issues, he may not even respond to his real name.

Anyone with information is asked to the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

