Preparing Upstate kids for summer with swimming safety

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There are around 4,000 deaths each year from drownings, the CDC estimates.

At Swim Savvy, safety comes before swimming.

“Seeing the pain first-hand is something that you never forget, and it drives me to make sure that kids in the Upstate, around the area, are safe,” said Swim Savvy Owner Carla Reynolds.

Reynolds and her team of instructors work with more than 150 kids each year.

First thing they make sure is each kid knows how to float, put their eyes in the water, and get to the side of the pool.

After that, comes swimming techniques.

“We don’t just talk about it, we practice it as well,” explained Reynolds.

She says when kids start playing in water, the first thing parents should do is set rules.

“First and most important thing that they need to do is establish boundaries, in whatever water they go to. Knowing and talking about ‘hey listen you can’t get in the water until I tell you that you’re able to get into the water’,” explained Reynolds.

In addition to learning the basic water skills some other steps you can take is wear a life jacket, have somebody watch closely while you’re in the water, and more.

It can only take a matter of minutes for someone to drown.

“Being aware of signs of drowning. What that actually looks like because many people actually think that drowning is loud or like in the movies, there’s splashing about. But it’s actually quiet,” said Reynolds.

If you are near someone who is drowning, call for help and then try and get that person out of the water safely.

