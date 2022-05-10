Advertisement

Senior living facility employees slept while victim lay on floor after fall, officials say

James Hudson and Brittany Crowder
James Hudson and Brittany Crowder(Yancey County Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURNSVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A western North Carolina senior living facility was shut down after an investigation into two employees in April.

The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office was called to Southern Living for Seniors on Love Fox Road on Apr. 17 after a resident called 911. The man said his roommate fell on the floor and had been lying there for 45 minutes but he couldn’t find any employees.

Deputies said they found employees 29-year-old Brittany Crowder and 36-year-old James Hudson asleep in a vacant resident room. The pair also had narcotic prescription medication belonging to several residents, investigators said.

The Department of Health and Human Services launched an investigation into management practices at the facility and said it was found to be non-compliant in many areas.

Southern Living for Seniors was subsequently shut down and residents were relocated to other facilities.

According to DHHS, the facility had 29 beds. Fines were issued multiple times for violations in the past, including failure to provide supervision for residents.

Crowder and Hudson were arrested and charged with multiple crimes including larceny, possession of stolen goods and possession of controlled substances.

