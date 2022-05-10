Simpsonville unveils new Arts Center

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Just in time for Summer, Simpsonville is opening its doors to theater. Their newly renovated Arts Center will host performance crowds starting in July.

The recent renovation is part one of a five step improvement plan officials have in mind for the city. Because of the grant money, the arts center sprung to the top of that list, with the first performance set for “Children of Eden.”

Simpsonville City Administrator Dianne Gracely is a fan of the theater herself. She said she’s excited to see what it does not only for culture but for the city economically as a whole.

“You know you’re holding your playbill and the show is getting ready to start,” Gracely said. “If it’s one haven’t seen before the anticipation of not knowing what’s coming, and then it exceeds those expectations.”

The renovation arts center is build from old bones. The building used to be an elementary school and then Simpsonville High School. “It was built in the 30s so this building has been a very critical part of Simpsonville for decades.”

It’s a place where learning will continue. Construction created a brand new lobby and downsized the seating space to 400 for a more intimate theater experience.

Tim Lincolnhol is part of Simpsonville Art Foundation and explains bringing the arts to Simpsonville will spark visitors from other cities and bring economic advancements for the city as whole.

“People will fill the restaurants, that will put people in the streets, the more art we have the more of it is going to draw people to Simpsonville and expand what we can do and who we are,” Lincolnhol said.

A gym attached to the art center is still being renovated. Gracely said they plan to keep the structural integrity of the gym for an event space, while adding a few small cosmetic touches.

The new art center is item one on the list of improvement projects. Others include traffic concerns and renovating City Park and adding a new municipal building.

