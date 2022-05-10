Advertisement

Transgender sports bill heading to Gov. McMaster

The Save Women's Sports Act passed the SC House Tuesday afternoon, May 10, 2022.
The Save Women's Sports Act passed the SC House Tuesday afternoon, May 10, 2022.(WIS News 10, Mary Green)
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In a vote Tuesday the House voted to agree with Senate changes to the Save Women’s Sports Act. It is now headed to South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster to be signed.

The bill requires student athletes in the state to compete in sports based on their gender assigned at birth.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Latest News

State Bradford Pear Tree ban: What does this mean for you?
State Bradford Pear Tree ban: What does this mean for you?
102 Tanglewood Drive
Trenton man dies of heart attack after burying girlfriend in backyard
“First he got my brother, and then second he got me, and then third he got my mom,” Bethany...
Berkeley County mom, two children attacked by neighbor’s Pitbull
Bradford Pear Tree
State Bradford Pear Tree ban: What does this mean for you?