Upstate, Western North Carolina sees rise in youth homelessness

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More and more children do not have homes due to the growing problem of youth homelessness in the Upstate and Western North Carolina.

In the latest report from Greenville Homeless Alliance, there were over 32,000 men, women, and children who experienced homelessness from 2019 to 2020. 11,000 of those are school-aged children. Of the 11,000, nearly 2,000 people were in emergency shelters and 214 were not sheltered at all.

Officials say there are many contributing factors to homelessness including our youth aging out of foster care and families who do not have the network of friends and family to stay with after losing their homes. This is why the Homeless Alliance stresses the need for emergency shelters and transitional housing.

Coordinator of the Greenville Homeless Alliance Susan McLarty says Greenville is the only area in the Upstate that has a huge drop in shelter and now emergency shelter for youth, an increase in

Across the Upstate there are many challenges that nonprofits face including the rising number of people using their services and staffing shortages during the pandemic.

You can help fight homelessness by fostering kids, donating to shelters, or by spreading awareness.

