12-year-old, Upstate college team up for fundraiser

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A mother-daughter duo is teaming up with a local college to help those in need.

Each year, Whitney and Abby Cline give back to different non-profits in the community.

This year, they’re collecting Make Life Beautiful Kits to donate.

“Deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrush, body wash,” explained 12-year-old Abby about what’s in the kit.

Those are just some of the items they will be donating to Safe Harbor, a domestic violence shelter in Greenville.

“We like to choose organizations to give back to each year. Safe Harbor was something that we thought they make a big impact in the community, we thought it would be great to work with them,” said Abby’s Mom Whitney.

Through the month of May, the pair will be fundraising with the goal of buying 100 kits.

“We can make a difference,” said Whitney.

But they’ll be getting some help.

“We can make a bigger difference with the more people we partner with,” she added.

Whitney and Abby are partnering with the Be Nice (Or Else!) club at Paul Mitchell The School in Greenville.

“To use their own toothbrushes and not worry about the toothpaste, not worrying about personal hygiene is almost like a relief off their shoulder. But it makes us feel good because we love helping with that,” said Dakota Kahley, who is part of the club.

That sense of helping the community is what makes Abby and Whitney a perfect pair with Be Nice (Or Else!).

“It’s amazing to give back to other people and putting them first instead of yourself,” said Abby.

“Very inspirational to see them going out into the community because that’s the kind of person that I want to be and I’m sure everybody else in Be Nice (Or Else!) wants to be that kind of person that just always puts others first,” said Kahley.

Paul Mitchell The School in Greenville will be holding a Farmer’s Market on May 26 from 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. outside of their Woodruff Road building as part of the fundraiser.

For a different way to donate, click here.

