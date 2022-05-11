Arrest by Asheville PD leads to closure of multiple business theft cases

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An investigation involving an arrest by the Asheville Police Department led to multiple charges of larceny and breaking and entering in other cases for a pair of thieves.

Police said they were called to a business on Patton Avenue around 6:25 p.m. on May 7. A female suspect fled the scene before officers arrived but she was quickly located in the area. When she was approached by officials, she fled on foot.

When placed under arrest and taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center, police said they became suspicious that the woman gave them a false name. The woman confessed to giving officers a fake ID and informed them of other breaking and entering crimes she and another person had committed.

The woman, correctly identified as Dawnina Jump, was charged with larceny, felony possession of meth, and resist, delay, or obstruct. Jump’s accomplice was identified as Jacob Bigwitch.

We’re told other crimes include:

Larceny from a motor vehicle on the 300 block of Haywood Road - Jan. 5 Bigwitch was charged with felony breaking and entering and larceny from a motor vehicle in this case.

Business larceny on the 600 block of Haywood Road - Feb. 26 Jump was charged with larceny.

Business breaking and entering on 2 Regent Park Blvd. - March 1 Jump was charged with safecracking and Bigwitch was charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and two counts of safecracking.

Attempted business breaking and entering on the 700 block of Patton Avenue - March 10 Jump and Bigwitch were both charged with attempted breaking and entering, possession of burglary tools, conspiracy to commit a felony, and injury to real property.



The department said both remain in the detention center. Jump has a total secured bond of $69,000 while Bigwitch has a secured bond of $57,500.

MORE NEWS: Police find Texas man who went missing while visiting Asheville

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.