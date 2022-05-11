Asheville Police launch new false alarm reduction program

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department will so implement a new program that is expected to reduce the number of false alarm calls in the city.

Since 2018, 97 percent of both residential and business alarms have been reported as false alarms, which unnecessarily drains police resources, according to police. False alarms are not only expensive but also divert law enforcement resources from real emergencies.

A majority of false alarms are triggered by user error, the department said. Asheville police urge homeowners and businesses to prevent false alarms by reviewing passwords with family members and employees. Officials also urge alarm users It further urges alarm users to review how to turn their system on and off and to make sure the alarm system is working.

Officials say residents and businesses are required to register their monitored alarm system, and the alarm system permit fee is $25, with an annual renewal fee of $10.

We’re told there will be no penalty for registered alarm system owners for the first two false alarms. A series of graduated fines start on the third false alarm with a $50 penalty and will increase with excessive false alarms. Failing to register an alarm could result in a $100 fine.

The program is expected to begin May 17.

