Child charged in deadly Tanglewood Middle shooting due back in court

Suspect in the deadly shooting at Tanglewood Middle School is arrested.
Suspect in the deadly shooting at Tanglewood Middle School is arrested.(FOX Carolina News)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The child accused of bringing a gun to Tanglewood Middle School in March and killing another student will be back in court this week.

The 12-year-old, whose name has not been released due to his age, is charged with murder in the death of 12-year-old Jamari Jackson.

12-year-old Jamari Jackson's funeral was held at Relentless Church.
The suspect has a 30-day detention hearing scheduled for Thursday at 9 a.m.

Media is allowed at the hearing, but since the suspect is a juvenile, his name, face and body cannot be recorded.

