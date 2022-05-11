Child charged in deadly Tanglewood Middle shooting due back in court
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The child accused of bringing a gun to Tanglewood Middle School in March and killing another student will be back in court this week.
The 12-year-old, whose name has not been released due to his age, is charged with murder in the death of 12-year-old Jamari Jackson.
The suspect has a 30-day detention hearing scheduled for Thursday at 9 a.m.
Media is allowed at the hearing, but since the suspect is a juvenile, his name, face and body cannot be recorded.
