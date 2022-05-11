Child charged in deadly Tanglewood Middle shooting due back in court

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The child accused of bringing a gun to Tanglewood Middle School in March and killing another student will be back in court this week.

The 12-year-old, whose name has not been released due to his age, is charged with murder in the death of 12-year-old Jamari Jackson.

12-year-old Jamari Jackson's funeral was held at Relentless Church.

The suspect has a 30-day detention hearing scheduled for Thursday at 9 a.m.

Media is allowed at the hearing, but since the suspect is a juvenile, his name, face and body cannot be recorded.

