Couple offering reward to find trio responsible for violent home invasion

WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina) – A home invasion, shooting, and pistol whipping has led to one couple in Williamston living on edge as detectives work to make arrests.

Susan Owings and her fiancé were asleep on January 27 when three people went into their home uninvited.

Surveillance footage shows three people walk into an open garage and straight to the kitchen door. Immediately upon entering the home, the first two people start pointing a rifle and two handguns.

The trio made their way to the bedroom immediately where trouble intensifies.

“They came on each side of our bed, jerk me out of the bed in the floor, and one was hitting Travis with a gun,” said Owings.

She said Travis was able to take a gun away from one of the suspects. Gunfire was exchanged, Owings says she was struck in the arms and chest. She spent two days in the hospital, including surgery, recovering.

In addition to the scares, the home also has bullet holes as a daily reminder of what happened that day

The home has multiple cameras.

From beginning to end of the incident, it all took a little over one minute.

We asked if anything was taken during the invasion.

“All they got was the camera in the dining room,” said Owings. “So, we think it’s somebody that knew the place because the camera; there’s no way they would have known it was there, especially in the dark.”

This couple feels violated about what happened in their home on Lester Road. A place that was known for comfort and peace is a hard reminder of the evils that lurk in the shadow of darkness.

“Every night I wake up probably ten times. Panicking if I hear a noise - thinking if the dogs jump off the bed, then someone coming in the room,” she said.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s office is investigating this case. They could not give us any new details because it’s active and they don’t want to “taint the investigation.” However, they are asking anyone who has information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

The couple is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to this case being solved. If you know something, you can call the sheriff’s office and reference case #2022-01108.

