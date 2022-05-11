Advertisement

Crews responding to fire at Upstate Walmart

Megan Eliz captured this video of a fire burning behind the Walmart on East Main Street in Spartanburg.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters are responding to a fire at Walmart that sent a large cloud of smoke of Spartanburg on Wednesday afternoon.

Viewers reached out to FOX Carolina about the smoke at Walmart on East Main Street.

The Spartanburg Fire Department said they responded to a call about a fire at the business shortly before 1:45 p.m.

