Fire Chief: Crews responding to fourth structure fire at Standard Textiles

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Bonham Fire Department is responding to a structure fire at Standard Textiles in Union County.

According to Chief Scott Austin, this is the fourth call in three months at this location. They also said the employees were all evacuated and there were no injuries.

Chief Austin said that in all four cases the machine caught fire.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.