Advertisement

Fire Chief: Crews responding to fourth structure fire at Standard Textiles

Crews respond to fire at Standard Textiles.
Crews respond to fire at Standard Textiles.(Fox Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Bonham Fire Department is responding to a structure fire at Standard Textiles in Union County.

According to Chief Scott Austin, this is the fourth call in three months at this location. They also said the employees were all evacuated and there were no injuries.

Chief Austin said that in all four cases the machine caught fire.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Firefighters help deliver baby in Weaverville.
‘One of the most rewarding calls:’ Firefighters help deliver baby in ambulance
A dog named Ivan is looking for his forever home
Four Legged Friends
NYT Best-selling author to speak at Erksine College during commencement.
NYT Best-selling author Eric Metaxas to speak at Erksine College
Construction in Simpsonville causing issues on the road.
Construction in Simpsonville causing problems on the road