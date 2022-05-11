Deputies searching for a missing man in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are searching for a missing man who was last seen on Thursday, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, 31-year-old Zachery Kenneth Motorna was last seen Thursday, May 5, near Mauldin Road and Impact Drive.

He is five feet nine inches tall, weighs 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, deputies say.

Motorna also has tattoos on both arms as well as a tattoo on his foot that has an upside down heart with “mom” written on it, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone has information regarding his location, call 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23- CRIME.

