Driver dies after hitting median barrier on I-385, troopers say

By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver died in the hospital following a crash on I-385 in Greenville County.

We’re told around 1 a.m., a car with two people in it went off the right side of the road on I-385, hit a guard rail, and a median barrier after overcorrecting.

The passenger was taken to the hospital and the driver sadly passed at the scene, according to troopers.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the driver at this time.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

