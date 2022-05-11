Driver dies after hitting median barrier on I-385, troopers say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver died in the hospital following a crash on I-385 in Greenville County.

We’re told around 1 a.m., a car with two people in it went off the right side of the road on I-385, hit a guard rail, and a median barrier after overcorrecting.

The passenger was taken to the hospital and the driver sadly passed at the scene, according to troopers.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the driver at this time.

