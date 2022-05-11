Earthquake reported in NC as ‘swarm’ of quakes hits Carolinas

CATAWBA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A North Carolina city was hit by an earthquake early Wednesday morning. The quake comes as seven earthquakes were reported in South Carolina so far this week.

The 2.2 magnitude earthquake occurred just before 12:45 a.m. near Catawba.

Dr. Scott White with University of South Carolina called the rash of recent earthquakes in the Carolinas a “swarm.” But the answer about why we are seeing so many remains a mystery.

