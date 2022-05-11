‘One of the most rewarding calls:’ Firefighters help deliver baby in ambulance

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters in Buncombe County helped an EMS crew bring a bundle of joy into the world.

According to a Facebook post by the Town of Weaverville Fire Department, the crew along with Reems Creek ambulance responded to a woman possibly going into labor this morning.

Firefighters arrived to the house first and saw the mother on the porch.

They helped until the ambulance arrived, but the ambulance only made it 100 feet with the mother before they had to stop. The baby was then delivered by by EMS with the help of some firefighters.

They say the mother and the baby, Runa Waddell who was born 7 pounds 15 ounces, are doing great.

Firefighters help deliver baby in Buncombe County. (Viewer Submission)

“It is always an honor and pleasure to assist with bringing a life into the world, we see a lot of horrible things but this is one of the most rewarding calls we can respond to.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.