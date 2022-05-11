SC residents: Get free milkweed seeds to help monarch butterflies

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As monarch butterfly populations continue to face decline, South Carolina residents are encouraged to help.

The South Carolina Wildlife Federation offers free packets of native milkweed seeds to anyone living in South Carolina. The plant is critical to the survival of monarch butterflies, which SCWF says have decreased by 97 percent in the last two decades.

The short supply of milkweed, which monarchs use for laying eggs, can severely hurt the 3,000-mile migration that they make from Mexico to Canada.

SCWF also recommends checking with your local plant nursery to see if they carry native milkweed and if they don’t, encourage them to do so.

