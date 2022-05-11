Advertisement

SC residents: Get free milkweed seeds to help monarch butterflies

This monarch butterfly was spotted in Walton County, Ga.
This monarch butterfly was spotted in Walton County, Ga.(Denis Shepherd, Georgia DNR)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As monarch butterfly populations continue to face decline, South Carolina residents are encouraged to help.

The South Carolina Wildlife Federation offers free packets of native milkweed seeds to anyone living in South Carolina. The plant is critical to the survival of monarch butterflies, which SCWF says have decreased by 97 percent in the last two decades.

The short supply of milkweed, which monarchs use for laying eggs, can severely hurt the 3,000-mile migration that they make from Mexico to Canada.

Click here to claim your free milkweed seeds if you live in South Carolina.

SCWF also recommends checking with your local plant nursery to see if they carry native milkweed and if they don’t, encourage them to do so.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dawnina Jump and Jacob Bigwitch.
Arrest by Asheville PD leads to closure of multiple business theft cases
LIVE: Charleston Co. sheriff holds news conference on deadly crash with deputy
Suspect in the deadly shooting at Tanglewood Middle School is arrested.
Child charged in deadly Tanglewood Middle shooting due back in court
Roderick Oneal
Police find Texas man who went missing while visiting Asheville
Travis Galloway
Unlicensed contractor scammed elderly NC victim out of $48K