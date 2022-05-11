SCHP: Driver charged with DUI after crash sends passenger to hospital

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said an Upstate man faces charges for a crash that injured one person.

Troopers said Joseph Hamlin was charged with Felony DUI with Great Injury following a crash that happened at around 8:54 p.m. on May 7.

According to troopers, Hamlin was driving along Lake Lyman Heights when he went off the right side of the road, hit a mailbox and then crashed into a tree. The passenger in the car was seriously injured during the collision and transported to the hospital for treatment. Currently, there is no word on her condition.

Troopers later determined that Hamlin was under the influence during the incident. He was treated for minor injuries at the hospital and then booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

