SCHP: One dead, 3 hospitalized after car goes off road in Spartanburg County

COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead and three others are in the hospital following a crash in Spartanburg County Tuesday night.

Troopers said a car carrying four people ran off Mayo Road near Bonner Road in Cowpens around 10:45 p.m. The car then hit an embankment and trees before flipping back onto the road.

All four people were taken to the hospital but sadly the driver passed away, according to troopers.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the driver.

Highway Patrol is now investigating what led up to the crash.

