Advertisement

Super Flower Blood Moon Sunday night

Total lunar eclipse on the way Sunday night
Total lunar eclipse on the way Sunday night(Fox Carolina)
By Kendra Kent
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The full moon of May will happen on Sunday night, and it just happens to be a Supermoon! That means it will be slightly larger looking that the typical full moon.

We’ll also experience a total lunar eclipse. It happens late on Sunday night. The eclipse will start at 10:27PM, and we’ll see the peak of the total eclipse between 12:11-12:53AM.

The term blood moon is used because the color of the moon turns an orangish-red as the earth shadow is cast upon it. It should be a cool sight on Sunday night!

Right now it looks like we’ll have partly cloudy skies Sunday night. This shouldn’t interfere too much with viewing.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rain returns Friday and Saturday
Showers return late Thursday into Friday
Rain on Futuretrack
Rain returns later this week
Warming up with a chance for storms late week
Warming temps, watching for rain Friday
Weather forecast May 10
Temperatures warm up as we prepare for rain