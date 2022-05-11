Super Flower Blood Moon Sunday night

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The full moon of May will happen on Sunday night, and it just happens to be a Supermoon! That means it will be slightly larger looking that the typical full moon.

We’ll also experience a total lunar eclipse. It happens late on Sunday night. The eclipse will start at 10:27PM, and we’ll see the peak of the total eclipse between 12:11-12:53AM.

The term blood moon is used because the color of the moon turns an orangish-red as the earth shadow is cast upon it. It should be a cool sight on Sunday night!

Right now it looks like we’ll have partly cloudy skies Sunday night. This shouldn’t interfere too much with viewing.

