Unlicensed contractor scammed elderly NC victim out of $48K

BREVARD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A western North Carolina man pleaded guilty to elder exploitation after scamming an elderly North Carolina victim out of tens of thousands of dollars.

Travis Galloway, 36, took $48,000 from a 72-year-old resident for general contracting services, while investigators said he didn’t have a necessary license. Galloway never completed the work.

Investigators say he had a pattern of similar crimes.

Galloway was charged with the exploitation of an elder adult, obtaining property by false pretense and contracting without a license.

He was sentenced to 19 to 32 months in prison.

