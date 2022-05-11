Upstate neighbors voice frustration over proposed development

FIVE FORKS, SC (FOX Carolina) - More traffic, runoff and headaches are coming to an intersection of Five Forks. Those words come from neighbors who live within feet of a proposed commercial building along Batesville and Roper Mountain Road.

A developer suggests a three-story assisted living facility with 108 units. So far, the Orchard Farms community has collected 600 signatures opposing that re-zoning to Councilman Chris Harrison. Harrison attended Tuesday night’s meeting at the clubhouse, presenting homeowners with traffic data.

“I used to get to Greenville downtown in 15 minutes, it takes an hour just to get to 385,”

a concerned resident said.

“Once you change the zone, it’s changed,” Jim Donahue said.

Kim Lee, Orchard Farms’ HOA President, said the area is residential, and that’s why homeowners would like to keep it. She explains they’re not antigrowth; however, they don’t want to add to the problems concerning traffic, noise pollution, and budding against a wetland.

“Where is the water going to go? Where is the rain going to go, we have issues now, when it rains we get heavy flooding,” Donahue said.

Homeowners said in Tuesday’s meeting, that two existing schools cause not only traffic but a concern for safety.

The developer for the proposed facility attended the meeting, explaining to Fox Carolina, that it’s about “taking care of our elders.” Greg Markvluwer, vice president of real estate development for Erdman said the majority of the residents would not have a car and would not drive. He said the facility would have retention ponds, so it wouldn’t be discharging at any higher rate than is currently happening today.

“People want a senior living facility within 10 minutes of their residence,” Markvluwer said. “There’s a significant demand for senior living facilities.”

“We have 6 nursing facilities within 5 miles of us, one has already gone bankrupt. None of them are filled up, we’ve already checked,” Kim Lee said.

Homeowners said this is their life’s savings being tampered with regarding the proposed re-zoning. They will be present at a meeting on the 16 and 17th inside Greenville County Chambers wearing red in support of their cause.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.