Former Upstate teacher assistant charged for allegedly soliciting a student

DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Duncan Police Department announced that a former Upstate teacher assistant is facing charges involving a student.

Officers said Ryan Davis was charged with Solicitation of a Minor and Dissemination of Pornographic Material.

According to officers, their investigation began when Spartanburg District Five Schools told them about the situation. Following that investigation, officers charged Davis and took him into custody on May 9, 2022.

Officers said these events happened during the school year and involved a 15-year-old victim. School administrators said they told officers about the situation as soon as they learned what was going on.

After Davis was taken into custody, Spartanburg District Five Schools released the following statement regarding the situation.

“Late Friday, Spartanburg District Five school administrators were informed of allegations of inappropriate conduct with a student involving a former District Five employee. Upon hearing the allegations, administrators immediately notified law enforcement, who began an investigation.

During the course of that investigation, the employee was terminated, and no longer works for Spartanburg District Five Schools.

Spartanburg District Five considers the safety of our students as the district’s highest priority, and the district is cooperating fully with law enforcement. Any further questions regarding the case should be directed to the Duncan Police Department.”

