Candidate for U.S. Senate (NC-R): Jennifer Banwart

Jennifer Banwart is a Republican candidate from North Carolina running for U.S. Senate.

Banwart worked for the Department of Defense for 19 years. She lives in Raleigh with her husband and children.

Banwart is pro-life and does not believe abortion providers should receive funding from the government, although she says she is “uncomfortable with the broad nature of the current abortion conversation.”

She strongly believes the government should cut spending to reduce the national debt.

She said she believes medical freedom should be protected and vaccinations should not be required.

More should be done to secure the U.S. border with Mexico, according to Banwart.

