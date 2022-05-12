Candidate for U.S. Senate (NC-R): Leonard Bryant
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Leonard Bryant is a Republican candidate from North Carolina running for U.S. Senate.
Bryant is combat veteran who previously worked for the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice and a flooring company.
He says protecting Constitutional liberties and defunding planned parenthood are top issues for his campaign.
