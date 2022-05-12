Advertisement

Marjorie K. Eastman, candidate for U.S. Senate (NC-R)

Marjorie K. Eastman, candidate for U.S. Senate (NC-R)
Marjorie K. Eastman, candidate for U.S. Senate (NC-R)(Provided by campaign)
May. 12, 2022
Marjorie K. Eastman is a Republican candidate from North Carolina running for U.S. Senate.

Eastman is a combat veteran and author.

The top issues highlighted on her campaign website are security, the economy and education. She is pro-life and issued a pledge on her website to support and defend the Constitution.

