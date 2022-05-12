Candidate for U.S. Senate (NC-R): Ted Budd

Tedd Budd is a Republican candidate from North Carolina running for U.S. Senate.

Budd is a House representative for North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District. He also serves on the Financial Services Committee.

He is pro-life and urges the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Budd recently called on the House Appropriations Committee to defund Critical Race Theory and requested additional funding for charter school programs.

He supports a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

