Deputies find multiple weapons in student’s possession at Upstate school

(WJHG)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Law enforcement responded to Chapman High School after rumors of a student with an alleged weapon on campus , according to Spartanburg School District One.

The district said school officials were made aware of an allegation of a student with a weapon in their possession.

We’re told local law enforcement was informed and the information was immediately investigated by officials.

During the investigation, the district said found a student was in possession of an unloaded BB gun and two knives.

The school released the following in statement:

“As with all matters of student safety, we have taken this very seriously and have acted accordingly. We applaud our students for alerting the administration when they see or hear something that potentially poses a safety threat. Thanks to information received in this matter, school and law enforcement officials were able to swiftly investigate and act on this information in a proactive manner.”

Spartanburg School District One

This is all the information we have at this time.

