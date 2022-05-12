Deputies searching for runaway teen in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are searching for a runaway teen, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 15-year-old Cameron Smith ran away at around 11:11 p.m. and he was last seen on Second Ave.

Deputies say Smith is five foot eight inches tall, weighs 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. They also say he is believed to be in need of immediate medical attention.

If anyone knows his location, call 911.

