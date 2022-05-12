Advertisement

Early morning fire damages Easley home, chief says

Fire at home on Sheriff Mill Road
Fire at home on Sheriff Mill Road(Easley Fire Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Easley, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials responded to a fire that damaged an Easley home early Wednesday morning, according to Easley Fire Chief Littleton.

The chief said fire crews were called at 1:46 a.m. for a structure fire at 180 Sheriff Mill Road in Easley Rural Fire District. Upon arrival, smoke and fire were visible from the exterior of the residential structure. Fire personnel were able to extinguish the fire and remove smoke from the remainder of the home in 20 minutes.

We’re told no one was injured.

The origin of the fire and its cause is being investigated by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and the Easley Fire Department.

