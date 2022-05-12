First Alert Traffic: I-20 WB lanes closed after fatal crash on Candler Road
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Multiple people are dead after a vehicle flipped over a median wall onto I-20 West in DeKalb County.
It happened near Candler Road at around 3 a.m. Details surrounding the incident remain limited at this time.
Police have shut down all lanes on I-20 west at 1-285 in DeKalb County. Drivers should use Covington Highway or Flat Shoals Parkway as alternate routes.
CBS46 is at the scene and will have the latest details on this developing story.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.