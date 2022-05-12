First Alert Traffic: I-20 WB lanes closed after fatal crash on Candler Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Multiple people are dead after a vehicle flipped over a median wall onto I-20 West in DeKalb County.

It happened near Candler Road at around 3 a.m. Details surrounding the incident remain limited at this time.

Police have shut down all lanes on I-20 west at 1-285 in DeKalb County. Drivers should use Covington Highway or Flat Shoals Parkway as alternate routes.

CBS46 is at the scene and will have the latest details on this developing story.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: All lanes blocked on I-20 west at I-285 in DeKalb Co. after a deadly crash. Use Covington Hwy or Flat Shoals Pkwy. Live updates now on #WakeUpATL @cbs46 >> https://t.co/KJmBg3cZxy pic.twitter.com/0JLgnRBCBh — Rodney Harris (@HarrisCBS46) May 12, 2022

At least one person is dead after a car flipped over the median onto I-20 Westbound. I’m trying to find out who was in this car and if there were any survivors. Traffic on 1-20 is crawling if you are coming from Lithonia. I have your live report on @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/FHydmUzQSv — Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) May 12, 2022

